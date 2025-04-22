Florida man attacks 11-year-old girl he believes was throwing eggs at his apartment, sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. — A man accused of attacking a child in Hillsborough County was arrested, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were called Saturday after reports of a man assaulting an 11-year-old victim.

Officials said they arrested Marius Mutu during their investigation.

According to a report, Mutu told deputies he went after the girl because he believed she was the one who had been throwing eggs at his apartment.

Mutu claimed he was trying to take a picture of the girl to report her to apartment management.

“This type of behavior is not only unacceptable, it’s reprehensible. The safety of our children is non-negotiable,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This child endured a terrifying and traumatic experience at the hands of someone who chose to take matters into his own hands. We remain committed to protecting our children and ensuring those who harm them are held fully accountable.”in

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group