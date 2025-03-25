Florida man beaten, forced to strip down at gunpoint after offering ride to convicted felon

SEBRING, Fla. — A Florida man is in custody after deputies say he put another man through what can only be described as a nightmare.

Highlands County deputies released a video showing them chasing Joshua Torres through backyards in Sebring.

Deputies said Torres pulled a gun on a man who offered him a ride, hit him, forced him to strip to his underwear, pointed a gun at his head, and pulled the trigger twice.

Luckily, the gun never fired.

Hours later, deputies spotted him and made the arrest.

Torres is now facing a long list of charges, including attempted second-degree murder, armed carjacking, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

