Florida man charged with threatening to kill US President

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Crescent City man has been charged with threatening to kill the president of the United States, according to federal prosecutors.

Ryan Brown, 27, was charged by indictment with two counts of threatening to kill the president.

If convicted on both counts, Brown faces up to 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Brown sent an online message to WhiteHouse.gov on April 16 that was directed to the president.

According to the indictment, Brown threatened to blow up the White House in one week.

Prosecutors said Brown sent another message to WhiteHouse.gov on May 25 stating, in part, that he would kill the president in cold blood.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service.

It will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelli Swaney.

An indictment is a formal charge. Brown is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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