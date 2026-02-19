Florida mom accused of leaving her kids with Uber driver for hours

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida mom is accused of deserting her two young children with an Uber driver for hours, according to police.

Emily Sabogal is accused of leaving her children, ages 3 and 4, with the driver after claiming she would return in minutes.

The Uber driver contacted law enforcement after Sabogal failed to return to the car and stopped answering her phone.

Law enforcement officials said Sabogal had been drinking alcoholic beverages at a local establishment in the area that evening.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group