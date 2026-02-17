Florida mom reunites with hero who saved her and her 3 children after car crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida mother recently had an emotional reunion with the man who helped rescue her and her three children after a car crash last month.

Shyneniqua Wilkins and her children were inside a car in Martin County last month when she had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

Wilkins’ car ran off the road and ended up upside down in a canal.

Casey Curtis witnessed the crash from his rearview mirror while driving.

He immediately stopped his vehicle and jumped into the canal to reach Wilkins and her three children.

The Wilkins family has expressed that the bond formed during the rescue has changed their relationship with Curtis.

Rather than viewing him only as the man who stopped to help, they considered him a member of their family.

