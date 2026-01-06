Florida no longer U.S. lightning strike capital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Oklahoma has officially replaced Florida as the lightning capital of the United States, recording 73 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes per square mile last year.

According to an environmental monitoring group, this marks a significant change in lightning activity patterns. Florida held the top position for many years, with a notable number of strikes over the past decades.

The environmental monitoring group reported that Oklahoma’s statistic of strikes per square mile outperformed Florida’s.

