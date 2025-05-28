WATCH: Florida officer rescues 8-year-old girl with autism from rocky shoreline

CLERWATER, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl with autism is safe after a dramatic rescue in Clearwater.

The child, who was in town with her family on vacation, went missing earlier this month, prompting an urgent search.

A Clearwater police officer eventually spotted her sitting on jagged rocks behind a construction site near the water.

The officer quickly climbed down the dangerous terrain to reach her and bring her to safety.

Paramedics checked the girl and reunited her with her family.

The officer is now being recognized for his bravery and quick action.

