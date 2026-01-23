Florida power crews mobilize as major winter storm puts millions at risk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major storm preparations are underway as a powerful winter storm system moves through the U.S. this weekend.

Florida will thankfully be spared from the worst of the Arctic blast, and local power crews are headed north to help those in need.

North and South Carolina have declared a state of emergency as a dangerous winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend.

Power outages are expected due to the dangerous conditions posed by freezing rain and ice, which could significantly impact the region.

Utility companies are preparing to restore power and minimize disruptions once the storm passes.

Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) is sending several crews to South Carolina to assist with power restoration.

The team, which includes linemen, lead techs, and a fleet mechanic, will travel 500 miles to reach Conway, S.C., where conditions may lead to widespread power outages due to a thick glaze of ice.

The storm’s impact is expected to stretch from Texas to Virginia, with projections indicating that up to an inch of ice could accumulate, weighing down trees and power lines.

In the southern states, the combination of snowplows and salt trucks is limited, making even a quarter-inch of freezing rain capable of causing significant electrical outages.

OUC’s early deployment of crews aims to ensure they are ready to act immediately after the storm passes and restore power as quickly as possible.

