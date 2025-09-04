Florida Publix store sells $1 million winning ticket as Powerball jackpot soars again

ORLANDO, Fla. — It keeps on climbing.
The Powerball jackpot on Saturday will be worth an estimated $1.7 billion.
No winning ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball for the Sept. 3 drawing, Florida Lottery officials said.
Wednesday’s numbers were: 3-16-29-61-69.
The Powerball was 22.
The Power Play was 2X.
The previous jackpot sat at $1.4 billion.
While no one across the U.S. won the biggest prize, Florida did produce a noteworthy winner.
State lottery officials announced that a Quick Pick ticket sold at a Publix store in Fort Myers is worth $1 million.
The grocer, located 11600 Gladiolus Drive, will get a bonus for selling the lucky ticket.
