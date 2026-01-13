Florida ranks as 11th worst state to raise a family, according to new report

ORLANDO, Fla. — WalletHub’s report on the Best & Worst States to Raise a Family in 2026 reveals that Florida ranks as the 11th worst overall, with the cost of raising a child now exceeding $320,000.

The report analyzed family-friendliness in all 50 states based on 50 key indicators including median annual income, housing affordability, health care quality, crime rates and school quality. Florida’s low ranking reflects various challenges faced by families in the state.

In detail, Florida ranked 49th in the percentage of families with young children, highlighting a significant demographic challenge in supporting this group. Similarly, the state placed 42nd in child-care costs adjusted for median family income, indicating financial burdens on families seeking quality care.

The state also faced a high infant mortality rate, ranking 34th in this critical category, which reflects on the health care quality available to families. Meanwhile, the median annual family income, adjusted for cost of living, placed Florida at 36th, showing that economic factors are a concern for families.

In terms of safety, Florida ranks 20th in violent crimes per capita, suggesting that while crime is an issue, it is not among the worst states. The percentage of families living in poverty stands at 33rd, indicating economic disparities still present within the state.

Housing affordability is a significant issue, with Florida ranking 46th, making it difficult for families to find affordable living options. The unemployment rate is relatively stable, with Florida ranking 20th, indicating some job security in the state amid economic challenges.

Additionally, Florida has a high separation and divorce rate, ranking 46th, which may also affect family stability.

