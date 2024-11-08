Florida reports highest voter turnout in over 30 years for 2024 general election

ORLANDO, Fla. — This election wasn’t just historic for the country, Florida had the highest voter turnout in over 30 years.

Officials with the Division of Elections say they received 10.9 million ballots out of about 13.9 million registered voters.

That means over 78% of registered voters cast a ballot, the most in any Florida election since 1992.

In 2020, 77% of the more than 15 million registered voters cast a ballot.

Franklin County had the highest voter turnout, with just over 94%.

“When the voters trust in the process, they turn out. They turn out in record numbers. Once again, this election proves that,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

The numbers will likely change as ballots are challenged and absentee ballots are collected.

