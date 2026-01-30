Florida to require driver’s license exams to be given in English only

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Friday that all driver’s license exams will be administered exclusively in English beginning Feb. 6.

The new policy applies to all driver license classifications and includes oral examinations.

This change marks a shift from previous practices where non-commercial driver license knowledge exams were offered in multiple languages.

In Florida, the driver’s license written test has also been available in Spanish, Haitian Creole, Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), and Russian.

Under the updated rules, all knowledge and skills testing must be conducted without an interpreter.

The department has updated its driver license testing system statewide to implement the new requirement.

Language translation services will no longer be permitted for any knowledge or skills examinations.

As part of the transition, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will remove all printed exams in languages other than English.

The agency stated the move is intended to ensure safe roadways by promoting a clear understanding of traffic laws and responsible driving behavior.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group