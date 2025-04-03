Florida Senate passes Officer Jason Raynor Act

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed the Officer Jason Raynor Act on Thursday.

The measure was postponed last week after some lawmakers took issue with the language in the bill.

Ormond Beach Republican Tom Leek returned to the Senate floor with an amendment that addressed his colleagues’ concerns.

Raynor was working in uniform for the Daytona Beach Police Department when he was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2021.

The legislation will enhance penalties for people found guilty of killing a police officer.

The bill will now go to the House floor for a vote.

