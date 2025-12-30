Florida state troopers step up patrols over New Year’s Eve holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Florida may notice some extra troopers on the roads this week.

An estimated 6.7 million Floridians are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the New Year’s holiday, prompting the increased presence of state troopers on patrol.

Authorities aim to enhance road safety after thousands of crashes and hundreds of deaths were reported on Florida roads last December.

State officials are emphasizing the importance of preparedness as travel increases during this busy period.

Troopers advise drivers to get plenty of rest before embarking on long trips, expect delays and have a plan for getting home, especially after consuming alcohol.

Those who notice a drunk driver are encouraged to report it by calling “* FHP” so that a trooper can respond.

