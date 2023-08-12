Florida stickers warn about the danger of children & pets in hot cars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As heat advisories continue, motorists fueling up across Florida will soon see stickers on gas pumps warning against leaving children and pets in vehicles.

“This time of year, when all of our families are getting back to school, and we know that everybody is busy changing schedules, we want to make sure that people are removing their pets out of these cars, that they’re moving their kids out of these cars,” Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said Friday before placing a sticker on a pump at a BP station in Titusville.

Simpson’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversees the regulation of gas pumps.

The stickers were an idea of Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

“It goes back to just a constant reminder to make sure that you’re not doing it (leaving children and pets in hot vehicles),” Ivey said. “Again, we all, you know (say), ‘I’m just gonna run in the store for a moment. I’m going to be right back out.’ And then something happens that you’re in there longer than you anticipate.”

A 2016 Florida law allows bystanders to break the windows of vehicles to rescue pets or vulnerable people believed to be in danger from heat.

According to a news release, Florida currently leads in child vehicle heatstroke deaths.

Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services had the following tips for families:

Never leave children, vulnerable adults, or pets unattended in a vehicle - even for a short period of time.

If you see a child, vulnerable adult, or pet locked in a hot car, take immediate action by calling 911.

Always check the back seat before leaving and locking your vehicle.

Florida law, section 768.139, Florida Statutes, provides for rescuing a vulnerable person or domestic animal from a motor vehicle. These good Samaritans may have immunity to damage to the motor vehicle if:

o The vehicle is locked, and there is no other reasonable way for the person or animal to get out.

o Has reasonable belief based upon the circumstances that entry is necessary because the person or animal is in imminent danger.

o Notifies law enforcement or calls 911 before or immediately after entering the vehicle.

o Uses no more force than is necessary.

o Remains with the person or animal until law enforcement or other first responder arrives.

