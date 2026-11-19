CENTRAL FLORIDA — If you drive I-4 near Universal, you probably know the spot where Florida’s Turnpike comes in. Drivers say getting through it is a daily test, and the state has a study underway on changes.

Trey Moore sees it on the job. He’s a landscaper who drives all over Orange County and out to Brevard, and he says traffic here is rarely easy.

“You’re always gonna get some type of congestion,” Moore said.

He says he’s seen a lot of accidents on I-4 lately. Driving a work truck with a trailer makes it harder, and he says the entrance is the toughest part.

“Really, it’s like always the entrance, tough part,” Moore said.

A lot of drivers use this interchange. The Turnpike’s own traffic report shows about 39,000 vehicles a day used the I-4 interchange in the 2024 fiscal year.

The Turnpike Enterprise has a study underway on widening the Turnpike from eight lanes to ten, from south of Sand Lake Road to south of State Road 408. The study also looks at improving the I-4 interchange and at possible new interchange locations.

The state’s schedule lists a public meeting on the options in the last three months of this year, and a public hearing in the spring of 2027. The study is expected to finish in the summer of 2027. The state says the schedule can change, and it hasn’t posted a date for the meeting.

Channel 9 asked the Turnpike Enterprise for details and an interview. It said it received our questions and will follow up, but couldn’t answer them or provide a spokesperson on camera today. It said it would schedule something later.

Moore says a wider Turnpike would help, especially compared with I-4.

“I feel like it’ll definitely have its pros. Yeah, obviously not bad,” Moore said.

We’ll update this story when the state shares more.

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