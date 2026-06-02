ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida has become the first state to file a lawsuit against OpenAI.

The lawsuit alleges the developer of ChatGPT hid the risks associated with its artificial intelligence platform.

The lawsuit cites a Florida teen who committed suicide after interacting with ChatGPT and the Florida State University shooter who allegedly used the AI to plan an attack.

The lawsuit, brought by Florida State Attorney General James Uthmeier, claims OpenAI failed to adequately disclose the dangers of its widely used AI technology.

These allegations point to severe consequences, including tragic events linked to the AI’s use.

Florida State Uthmeier criticized OpenAI’s leadership, including Sam Altman, a primary leadership figure of the company.

“Altman and ChatGPT have chosen the AI race over the safety and security of our kids,” Uthmeier said. He added, “People are getting hurt, parents are getting deceived and they need to pay for it.”

OpenAI responded to the lawsuit, stating its commitment to minor protection.

The company said that AI is a new and powerful technology and that they believe minors need significant protection.

OpenAI stated that they have industry-leading protections and policies in place for minors.

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