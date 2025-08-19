ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida has lodged a significant lawsuit against textbook publishers McGraw Hill and Savvas Learning, accusing them of overcharging school districts—including Osceola and Miami-Dade—more than 5,900 times.

The lawsuit announced today in St. Cloud claims the overcharging by these companies could lead to civil penalties of up to $60.5 million. Florida taxpayers and students have been affected by these practices, prompting legal action.

Attorney General Uthmeier’s office received a whistleblower complaint that uncovered overcharging incidents, which led to the lawsuit. “Publishers that exploit Florida school districts must be held accountable,” said the official statement praising Attorney General Uthmeier for taking action.

The Govorner states that Florida aims to shield its taxpayers and students from alleged financial harm. The result of the legal case is still uncertain.

