Florida targets e-bikes after child injuries soar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers could look at restricting e-bikes across the state following several injuries involving children.

The move comes after hospitals around the state report a sharp rise in childhood injuries involving e-bikes.

Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando reported a 200% rise in childhood injuries over the last year.

Several bills have been filed to regulate e-bike use, including measures that would allow law enforcement to issue citations for riders traveling too fast and require permits for the fastest e-bikes.

