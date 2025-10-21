Florida targets Roblox in criminal probe over alleged predator activity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said a popular video game platform is a breeding ground for predators.

Now Florida is issuing criminal subpoenas against the popular game Roblox.

Uthmeier stated that the subpoenas enable prosecutors to gather information on possible criminal activity occurring in the game.

Uthmeier released a video on his social media account to share more details on the legal action.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group