Florida targets Roblox in criminal probe over alleged predator activity

By James Tutten, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Roblox Kentucky Lawsuit FILE - The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Oct. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Leon Keith, File) (Leon Keith/AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said a popular video game platform is a breeding ground for predators.

Now Florida is issuing criminal subpoenas against the popular game Roblox.

Uthmeier stated that the subpoenas enable prosecutors to gather information on possible criminal activity occurring in the game.

Uthmeier released a video on his social media account to share more details on the legal action.

