Florida targets second teacher over student name dispute

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another Brevard County teacher is facing state disciplinary action over a student name complaint at Satellite High School—an issue that has already led to one AP English teacher losing her job when her contract was not renewed by Brevard Public Schools.

Melissa Calhoun received a one-year probation, a fine, and was ordered to complete an ethics course after using a male nickname for a female student without parental permission. The Education Practices Commission disciplined her but allowed her to retain her teaching certification.

The Brevard Federation of Teachers continues to push for her reinstatement and has filed for arbitration. Now, Florida’s Commissioner of Education is seeking to suspend the license of Calhoun’s former colleague, Kerry Clapper.

A State administrative complaint accuses Clapper of repeatedly referring to a female student by a name other than her legally given first name without written permission from a parent. BPS already investigated a similar complaint back in May and found “The case was not sustained.”

According to district records, Clapper told her supervisor she did not use the student’s preferred name. However, the student wrote the name on classwork and papers. Clapper indicated she did not correct the student and was unsure how to address a student who writes a nickname on coursework versus using the nickname as a teacher.

Clapper has requested a formal hearing for this case.

