Florida troopers ramp up focus on ‘Move Over’ law

ORLANDO, Fla. — State troopers say drivers who refuse to move over on the highway are to blame for more than 200 crashes across Florida.

The crashes are now prompting the Florida Highway Patrol to issue more citations than ever before as part of a renewed safety campaign.

On Jan. 1, 2024, Florida implemented a new move-over law requiring drivers to either yield or slow down for any stopped vehicle, including law enforcement and emergency services.

Since the law took effect, Florida Highway Safety Motor Vehicle data shows a 25% increase in citations issued to drivers who did not comply with the requirements.

Kyle McCombs, a hit-and-run victim, experienced a life-changing incident on Nov. 5 when a semi-truck struck him while he was fixing his vehicle on the side of I-95 in Volusia County.

“My kids could have lost me just like that. And I would have had no goodbye, no, hey, this is what happened, nothing,” McCombs said, reflecting on the traumatic experience as he recovers from losing a leg in the collision.

In December, a roadside worker tragically lost their life in a similar incident on I-95 in Mims while aiding with a vehicle fire.

Last week, two paramedics from Volusia County EMS narrowly escaped serious injury when a driver struck their ambulance from behind while they were attending to a crash scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement efforts across the state to ensure compliance with the new move-over law, with a significant focus on preventing further accidents.

As drivers resume travel in the new year, officials are urging everyone to obey the law for their safety and the safety of those who work on the roads.

