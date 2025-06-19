Florida troopers warn drivers about new fake text scams

ORLANDO, Fla. — For months, Channel 9 has reported on scam texts targeting drivers over fake unpaid tolls.

Now, a new text scam is making the rounds, threatening to suspend your driver’s license.

A number claiming to be from Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is messaging people, saying they have an unpaid traffic ticket.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Migdalisis Garcia confirmed the messages are a scam.

“The important thing is to not click that link, because that’s where they try to take you and take any information from you,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she even received the fake text.

FLHSMV asks you to also report the text scam to your local law enforcement agency.

