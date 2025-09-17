Florida Turnpike construction disrupts residents with noise, dust, and damage

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — , But for now, residents are bearing the cost.

Resident Gary Nations says the pounding from equipment caused panels to fall off the side of his home. “Completely collapsed.”

He worries about his family’s house and even his own health. They’ve lived here for the last 30 years. “When they work all night long, you get no sleep. When they work right behind you, it’s the dust, the noise.”

Neighbor Steve Kintop has also been dealing with the noise, “I put Styrofoam in my windows so it would muffle it a little bit.” A sound barrier wall is being installed behind the development. “It’s been pretty horrendous, especially when you’re cutting all the trees and tearing all the trees out.” Drone 9 captured crews widening the Turnpike to help ease traffic congestion from Clay Whaley Road to US 192. Gary says, “They’ve been doing this now for 4 months and it’s terrible.”

The project includes building, a new interchange at W. Nolte Road and removing the old one at Clay Whaley Road.

Gary tells us, “We get angry, me and my girlfriend we get angry.”

Gary filed a claim with FDOT, to get his repairs paid for. Homeowners can file at this link if they think property has been damaged from construction : cms.fdot.gov

Meanwhile, Gary realizes the cost of improving traffic flow. “It’s terrible. I went to the doctor, and I was 30 minutes late because of the traffic.”

Steve says traffic is horrendous, "It needs to be widened I'll admit that." But they wonder what it will end up costing them personally. Steve says, "I wonder if this is going to improve my property or hurt it." We reached out to Florida's Turnpike Enterprise for a statement regarding residents' complaints. A spokesperson says they're working on our request.

