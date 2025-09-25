Florida to welcome first Success Academy charter school

MIAMI, Fla. — The state of Florida is further expanding charter school education.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the first Success Academy in Florida will open in Miami in 2027, marking a significant development in the state’s educational landscape.

Success Academy is a well-established charter school network that began in New York and has been operational for two decades.

While the details of how Success Academy will be implemented in Florida remain uncertain, the announcement has generated interest in how it might impact local education systems.

