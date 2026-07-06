Florida Wildlife Hospital mourns loss of opossum ambassador Blossum

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Wildlife Hospital is mourning the death of Blossum, the hospital’s first Virginia opossum ambassador in its 53-year history.

The hospital said Blossum died after a decline tied to age-related health complications.

Blossum first came to the hospital as a young patient after a suspected predator attack. She suffered bite wounds and injuries that led to the partial loss of her tail.

Because Virginia opossums use their prehensile tails to collect nesting materials and climb to safety, Blossum was deemed non-releasable and became a permanent resident at the rehabilitation facility.

During her time as an ambassador, Blossum met more than 5,000 Brevard County residents and helped teach people about opossums and their role in the environment.

The hospital said Blossum’s gentle nature helped change perceptions of a species that is often misunderstood.

At almost 3 years old, Blossum surpassed the average lifespan of a wild Virginia opossum, which is about 1 to 2 years.

In recent months, the hospital said Blossum experienced weight loss, arthritis and a weakened immune system. Despite treatment, medication, supportive therapy and close monitoring, her care team said her quality of life continued to decline.

After quality-of-life assessments and consultation with a veterinarian and animal care professionals, the hospital said the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Blossum.

The hospital said Blossum spent her final days with favorite foods, affection, enrichment and familiar faces.

“Her final moments were peaceful, as she was surrounded by her FWH family, including the first and last staff to ever care for her,” the hospital said.

Florida Wildlife Hospital said it will honor Blossum’s legacy by continuing to provide care for native wildlife in need.

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