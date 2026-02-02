Florida wildlife officials receive boxes of cold-stunned iguanas

ORLANDO, Fla. — As temperatures fall in the Sunshine State, so do the iguanas.

Cold temperatures across Florida are causing cold-stunned iguanas to fall from trees.

Residents are collecting the immobilized reptiles and delivering them to wildlife officials to ensure they receive care.

The phenomenon occurs when temperatures drop low enough to paralyze the cold-blooded animals.

While the iguanas appear lifeless, they are often alive but unable to move or maintain their hold on branches in the cold weather.

Video footage from South Florida captured the scale of the event, showing numerous iguanas dropping from tree branches as temperatures plummeted.

Wildlife officials have received several boxes filled with stunned iguanas.

