Florida’s citrus industry receives $196M to combat disease and storm damage

BARTOW, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have approved nearly $196 million for the state’s citrus industry as growers continue working to recover from disease, storm damage and years of declining production.

Florida Citrus Mutual said the investment was included in the state’s 2026-2027 fiscal year budget.

The funding includes $160 million for the Citrus Research and Field Trial program, known as CRAFT, to expand field trials, support new plantings, test treatments and gather data for growers.

The budget also includes $4.5 million for basic citrus research through the Citrus Research and Development Foundation.

Florida Citrus Mutual Executive Vice President and CEO Matt Joyner said the investment reinforces the state’s commitment to fighting citrus greening and strengthening production.

“Championing Florida’s citrus industry is more important now than ever to preserve the sweet legacy of Florida citrus for years to come,” Joyner said.

Other citrus-related investments in the budget include $20 million for citrus nursery and packing equipment grants, $5 million for Florida Department of Citrus marketing efforts and $2 million for the Citrus Recovery Program.

The budget also includes $2.25 million for the Crop Transformation Center to help address pests and diseases affecting citrus production and $2 million for the Citrus Budwood Program to expand propagation of citrus greening-tolerant or resistant budwood trees and seedlings.

Citrus greening, also known as Huanglongbing or HLB, is a disease that has severely impacted Florida citrus groves.

Florida Citrus Mutual said the CRAFT Foundation has led grower-driven programs since 2019 to evaluate treatments and support replanting more disease-tolerant citrus varieties.

Florida Citrus Mutual said the state’s citrus industry generates a $6.9 billion annual economic impact, employs more than 32,500 people and covers more than 208,000 acres.

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