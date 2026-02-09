Florida’s emergency fund extension sparks debate over immigration funding

ORLANDO, Fla. — State senators may soon argue over extending Florida’s emergency fund because of its controversial use on immigration enforcement.

The Florida Senate Appropriations Committee advanced a bill Monday that would keep the state’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund active through the end of next year.

The measure moves forward as lawmakers remain divided over using emergency disaster dollars to fund immigration enforcement efforts.

According to state records, nearly $5 billion from the fund has been used to respond to hurricanes.

However, the allocation of $600 million for immigration enforcement over the past three years has drawn criticism from opponents who argue the fund should be reserved for natural disasters.

The Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund was established to provide the state with immediate capital during natural disasters.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie, a Republican from Indian Rocks Beach, spoke in favor of the extension during the committee meeting. He described the current state of immigration as a long-term national issue that necessitates state-level emergency funding.

“I think that it’s been pretty clear across this country that we’ve had an immigration problem,” DiCeglie said. “We had open borders for a number of years, which has created a significant crisis in our state and across our country.”

Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about the lack of oversight for funds unrelated to weather events. Sen. Tina Polsky, a Democrat from Boca Raton, questioned the classification of immigration enforcement as a state emergency.

“We can all agree that the natural disasters make sense, but shouldn’t we have oversight into something that’s a kind of a made-up emergency that’s been going on for three years, with respect to immigration?” Polsky said.

State senators are expected to debate the bill further as it moves through the legislative process.

