Florida’s first bear hunt in a decade kicks off over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first Florida black bear hunt in a decade kicks off on Saturday.

Florida wildlife agents say the hunt is needed to control the bear population and reduce conflicts with humans.

However, there is plenty of pushback.

One bear conservation group is offering $2,000 to permit holders who choose not to kill a bear.

To qualify, hunters have to turn in unused tags to FWC and provide proof.

