Florida’s Gulf red snapper season is now open

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s 2025 Gulf private recreational red snapper season is now open. It started over Memorial day weekend and runs through select dates through thee end of the year.

The season is only open to those fishing from private recreational vessels or charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit.

Charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit will be limited to harvesting in Florida Gulf state waters only.

The dates for the private recreational season are as follows:

May 24-26

June 1-July 31

Sept. 1-14

Sept. 19-21

Sept. 26-28

Oct. 3-5

Oct. 10-12

Oct. 17-19

Oct. 24-26

Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Nov. 7-9, 11 (Veterans Day)

Nov. 14-16,

Nov. 21-23

Nov. 27-30 (Thanksgiving weekend)

Dec. 5-7

Dec. 12-14

Dec. 19-21

Dec. 25-28 (Christmas weekend)

All anglers must be registered reef fish anglers. Click here for registration information.

Visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for more regulation details.

