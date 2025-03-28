Florida’s toll relief program that saved drivers millions set to end next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers across Florida have gotten used to seeing big rebates on their SunPass and E-PASS accounts.

However, Florida’s popular toll relief program, which saved drivers $42 million in its first month, is set to expire next week.

For the last two years, the program has given SunPass and E-PASS customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions an automatic 50% credit to their account.

In 2023, the toll relief program delivered $500 million in savings to more than 1.2 million drivers, which is about $400 per person.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the program in April of 2024 to run through March of 2025.

The governor needs to secure the money to be able to extend the program once again.

