ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is studying widening part of the Turnpike and improving its interchange with Interstate 4, a connection drivers describe as a daily source of congestion.

The state’s study evaluates expanding the Turnpike from eight lanes to 10 between south of Sand Lake Road and south of State Road 408. It also considers improvements to the I-4 interchange and potential new interchange locations.

Drivers describe challenges at the interchange

Trey Moore, a landscaper who travels throughout Orange County and into Brevard County, says congestion is a regular part of his workday.

“You’re always gonna get some type of congestion,” Moore said.

Moore said he has seen numerous crashes on I-4 lately. Driving a work truck with a trailer adds to the challenge, particularly when entering the highway.

“Really, it’s like always the entrance, tough part,” Moore said.

The Turnpike’s traffic report shows about 39,000 vehicles a day used the I-4 interchange during the 2024 fiscal year.

What the state is studying

The widening study covers approximately six miles of the Turnpike, from mileposts 257 to 263.

The proposal would provide five lanes in each direction, with auxiliary lanes where needed. The state is also evaluating an option that would leave the road without the proposed improvements.

The study’s goals include improving safety, traffic flow, travel-time reliability and emergency response. This is a planning and environmental study, rather than an announcement that construction is beginning.

When can the public weigh in?

The project website’s schedule anticipates a public meeting on the alternatives during the final quarter of 2026, followed by a public hearing in spring 2027. It lists study completion in summer 2027.

The schedule is subject to change, and the project page does not list a specific date for the alternatives meeting.

Residents can submit comments or request to join the mailing list through the project website.

Channel 9 seeks more information

Channel 9 requested additional details and an interview from Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise.

The agency acknowledged receiving our questions but said it could not provide answers or an on-camera spokesperson that day. It said it would arrange a follow-up.

Moore said he sees potential benefits in widening the Turnpike.

“I feel like it’ll definitely have its pros. Yeah, obviously not bad,” Moore said.

Channel 9 will update this story when the state provides more information.

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