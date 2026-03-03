Flying cars closer to taking off in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers recently advanced a bill to help make flying cars a reality.

The bill is intended to support the development of flying cars and air taxis across the state.

The legislation, passed by a Senate committee, allows state money to be used alongside private investments to fund the infrastructure required for the vehicles.

The bill specifically targets funding for vertiports, specialized sites for the takeoff and landing of air taxis.

This effort is part of a broader state initiative to expand testing facilities for both flying and self-driving vehicle technology.

Crews are currently working to construct two vertiports in the state.

The economic and operational impact of the new technology is expected to be concentrated in certain regions.

According to state reports, Florida’s Space Coast is projected to benefit the most from the development of advanced air mobility.

The legislative progress follows a year of growth for the state’s transportation research infrastructure.

Last year, Florida began expanding into a specialized testing center designed to accommodate both flying vehicles and self-driving cars.

