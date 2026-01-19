Footage: Bench-clearing brawl lands three in jail, Two People injured

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A fight broke out during a travel baseball tournament in Winter Haven on January 17, resulting in three arrests and two injuries, one involving a baseball umpire and his father.

At about 6:20 p.m., Winter Haven Police responded to a fight at the Chain of Lakes Complex Baseball Fields. Police report that they found two injured victims: a 21-year-old umpire officiating and his father, a spectator.

Body Camera: Bench-clearing brawl lands three in jail, Two People injured A fight broke out during a travel baseball tournament in Winter Haven on January 17, resulting in three arrests and two injuries. (WFTV)

Police reports reveal that tensions rose when Yosmany Guzman Fernandez, 38, the father of a player from Aballi’s team, confronted the umpire’s father, sparking a heated dispute. The clash worsened after the umpire warned coach Marcos Aballi, leading to further escalation.

Officers say Fernandez then threw a punch, prompting the umpire to step in and try to break up the fight. During the scuffle, Aballi also punched the umpire. The fight escalated to a point where teammates had to join in.

Police confirm that Guzman’s 17-year-old son also took part, allegedly kicking the umpire while he was down. As a result of the confrontation, both Aballi and Guzman faced charges of battery against a sports official.

Fernandez faces an additional battery charge, while his son was also charged with battery for his involvement in the confrontation.

Following the incident, all three individuals have been arrested and are facing battery charges. Additional details about their court appearances or any updates have not yet been released.

