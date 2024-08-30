Football Friday Night Week Two Preview: Mainland v Cocoa

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s week two of Football Friday Night on Channel 9, and we head to Daytona Beach for a matchup between defending Stae Champions as Mainland hosts Cocoa.

The Mainland Buccaneers are coming off their first state title in two decades, while the Cocoa Tigers begin their quest for a three-peat.

The Tigers opened the season last week with a 42-10 beatdown of Titusville.

Mainland lost their season opener to a really good University Orange City team by three in our week one game of the week.

So now the Buccaneers have the challenge of avoiding an 0-2 start on their home field.

Despite the early setback, first-year head coach Jerrimee Bell has confidence in his defending champs.

“The only way you can encore is if you do it again, right? Our goal is always state championship or bust,” Bell said.

Catch week two of Football Friday Night on Channel 9 tonight at 11:35 p.m.

