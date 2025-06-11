Former downtown Orlando nightlife spaces eye revival, face hurdle from recent regulations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A trio of spaces that formerly housed nightclubs in downtown Orlando could soon get new life — but may require the city’s approval to do so.

The properties at 28 W. Central Blvd., owned by Empire Florida Ltd., and 33 and 41 W. Church St., owned by Church Street Entertainment, have filed requests for conditional use permits for the spaces with the city of Orlando’s Municipal Planning Board.

The spaces hosted a variety of well-known concepts that closed in 2024, including Ember at 28 W. Central Blvd., Chillers at 33 W. Church St. and Irish Shannon’s at 41 W. Church St.

