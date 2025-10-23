Former Orange County middle school teacher to be sentenced for targeting children online

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Hunters Creek Middle School teacher who targeted children will learn his punishment on Thursday.

Italo Bonini pleaded guilty to federal charges of enticement of a minor and production of child pornography.

Bonini faces a minimum of 10 years in prison for the enticement charge and at least 15 years for the production of child pornography charge.

Court filings reveal that Bonini targeted children online.

Channel 9 will monitor what happens in court and share updates on Eyewitness News.

