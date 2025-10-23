Local

Former Orange County middle school teacher sentenced to life in prison for targeting minors

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Italo Raphael Brett Bonini Italo Raphael Brett Bonini has pleaded guilty to federal charges of enticement of a minor and production of child phonography. (Source: U.S. attorney's office)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Orange County Public Schools middle school teacher has been sentenced to life in prison for enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and producing child sexual abuse material.

Italo Rafael Brett Bonini pleaded guilty to the charges back in April of this year.

Bonini used the chat app Discord to converse with minors and offered them video game currency in exchange for explicit images and videos.

Court findings revealed Bonini had over 30 victims across the US, Europe, and Africa within seven months.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read