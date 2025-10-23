Former Orange County middle school teacher sentenced to life in prison for targeting minors

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Orange County Public Schools middle school teacher has been sentenced to life in prison for enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and producing child sexual abuse material.

Italo Rafael Brett Bonini pleaded guilty to the charges back in April of this year.

Bonini used the chat app Discord to converse with minors and offered them video game currency in exchange for explicit images and videos.

Court findings revealed Bonini had over 30 victims across the US, Europe, and Africa within seven months.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group