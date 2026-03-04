Former Orange County teacher charged with Sexual Battery

APOPKA, Fla. — A former Orange County teacher was arrested on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on charges of sexual battery involving a student. 26-year-old Gadiel Rivera-Nieves is accused of engaging in illegal conduct with a student who was 17 at the time the allegations began.

The Apopka Police Department launched an investigation into reports that the conduct started in 2022 and lasted for more than a year. Rivera-Nieves was taken into custody after investigators confirmed the details of the case.

Rivera-Nieves faces a charge of sexual battery of a child between the ages of 12 and 18 by a person in custodial authority.

At the time of his arrest, Rivera-Nieves was a former teacher at Apopka High School, but was actively employed as a teacher at Mater Academy Charter School in Orlando.

Authorities stated there is currently no evidence of additional victims. APD is asking anyone with information related to the case or knowledge of potential additional victims to contact them at 407-703-1757.

