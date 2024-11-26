Former Orlando airport authority chair, state Rep. Bob Hattaway dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Bob Hattaway, a former chair of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and state representative, has died at the age of 88.

The Altamonte Springs political leader died Nov. 22, according to an obituary. Hattaway served in the Florida House of Representatives for the 33rd district from 1974 to 1982. Appointed by then-Gov. Lawton Chiles, Hattaway spent eight years on the board for the authority overseeing Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport during the 1990s, including four as chair.

Hattaway said in a 2012 oral history conducted by Daniel Motta for the Museum of Seminole County History that when he started, there were roughly 22 million passengers at Orlando International Airport, and when he left eight years later it was more than 31 million.

