Former Orlando Health Rockledge Hospital demolition begins in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — The former Orlando Health Rockledge Hospital is being torn down, marking the end of a 298-bed facility that first opened in 1941.

The hospital closed in April of last year after Orlando Health acquired the property in bankruptcy from Steward Health Care.

City leaders say the loss of the hospital left a significant gap in emergency care for Rockledge residents. The City of Rockledge went looking for solutions and Health First decided to expedite plans for a stand-alone emergency room.

Health first recently broke ground on Brevard on what will be a 12-bed facility, expected to open next year on Fiske Boulevard. It will operate 24/7 with board-certified emergency physicians, trained ER staff, and full lab and imaging services.

Orlando Health has plans to donate the former hospital property back to the city, which officials say will remain zoned strictly for medical use.

