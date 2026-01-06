Former Orlando police officer shot by father-in-law: sources

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former police officer who was killed during a family dispute last week was shot by his father-in-law, sources confirmed to WFTV.

Dennis Turner, who served for 24 years before he was fired in 2019, was killed on Kozart Street at a house owned by Jeffery London.

Investigators said London and Turner got into an argument that may have been fueled by alcohol, when London shot Turner multiple times in the chest.

London fled, and was captured by Highlands County deputies during a traffic stop 90 miles south of the shooting scene.

They said Turner’s wife witnessed the shooting.

The source of the argument was still unclear Monday. There was no known history of violence between the two men, who were just a few years apart in age.

Investigators also confirmed Monday that London was a felon. Online court records, which only go back to 1990, did not have any record of a felony.

He will be extradited back to Orlando to face his charges.

