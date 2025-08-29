Former Orlando school employee gets prison time for relationship with 13-year-old student

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Orlando school employee was sentenced to federal prison over sex crimes targeting a 13-year-old student.

Terrell Myron Foy, 33, was sentenced to 14 years for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He must also forfeit the cellphone that was involved in the charged conduct.

Foy pleaded guilty in April.

Investigators say Foy was working at Blankner School when he developed a romantic relationship with the victim in December 2023. It was brought to the attention of Orlando police the next month.

Police and the FBI say they found hundreds of messages between the two. Prosecutors say these messages showed Foy enticing the student to engage in sexual activity, as well as buying gifts and arranging meetups both on and off campus.

The Justice Department said messages also showed Foy told the student not to speak with law enforcement.

