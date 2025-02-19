Former teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student released from jail in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Orange County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with a student has been released from jail.

A judge set a $50,000 bond on Tuesday for Jarvis Ward, 26.

Ward left the Orange County Jail Tuesday night after posting the funds.

Orlando police said the former Lake Nona High School teacher and assistant football coach exchanged inappropriate messages with a 16-year-old student.

Jarvis Mcsears Ward

Prosecutors claim there could be more victims.

As part of his bond agreement, Ward cannot approach school campuses or have contact with anyone younger than 18-years-old, other than his son and brother.

Ward resigned from his position with Orange County Public Schools.

