Four-year-old suffers gunshot wound in an accidental shooting in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon off Amber Way in Kissimmee.

Deputies responded to the house and found a 4-year-old boy who suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

According to the deputies, the boy suffered significant injuries but is in stable condition.

At this time, there have not been any arrests as the investigation continues.

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