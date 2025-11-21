FPL customers to see higher bills starting January as multi-year rate hikes begin

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power and Light customers are set to face higher bills starting January 1st, as the company plans to implement rate increases totaling billions over the next four years.

Customers can expect an average increase of $2.50 in their bills in 2026, with further hikes anticipated in 2027, 2028, and 2029. FPL claims these increases are necessary to enhance service quality in the future.

Opponents of the rate increase plan are expected to challenge the decision in the State Supreme Court.

