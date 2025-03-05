FPL’s ‘Power to Care’ fights food insecurity among children in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Volunteers in Brevard County came together Wednesday to help give children in the Melbourne area access to fresh produce.

It’s all part of Florida Power and Light’s Power to Care Week. Volunteers built a garden at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida in Melbourne.

“I think it teaches them how to grow their own food, how to eat a little healthier, and gives them something to have ownership over,” Erin Harvey, the Senior Development Officer for the club, said.

Forty-one club members between the ages of six and 18 will now have that garden to call their own.

FPL 'Power to Care' event in Melbourne Volunteers helped plant a garden that will provide nutrition and help fight food insecurity among kids. (WFTV staff)

FPL volunteers planted the roots to help grow fresh produce for kids who normally wouldn’t have that as an option.

“These kids are at risk, this community sits in a food desert,” Michele Murrell, the External Affairs Director for FPL, said. “There’s not an opportunity to have fresh vegetables and fruits. We know how important that is to a healthy mind and body.”

Harvey said 84% of its members receive meals through free and reduced lunch. She hopes the revamped garden can lower that statistic and continue to provide a safe space for kids to go.

“We give them some opportunities to learn about who they are and who they want to be when they’re older,” Harvey said.

Dinosaur kale, tomatoes, and collard greens were among the items planted Wednesday.

Volunteers watered the new crops and also laid and raked fresh mulch.

Murrell said it was all part of FPL’s greater mission.

“I think this is just our power to care,” Murrell said.

In addition to the garden feeding the children who visit the club, leaders said there are also plans for the kids to sell the vegetables at a produce stand.

They say this can teach them a bit about working a job while also giving the community an affordable food option.

