Free community event in DeLand offers aid for energy bills and housing repairs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will host a community outreach event on Monday, March 30, to help residents with energy bills and housing repairs.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dr. Joyce M. Cusack Resource Center, located at 489 Mathis St. in DeLand.

County staff will provide one-on-one assistance to help residents navigate federal and state aid programs.

No appointments are required for the session, which focuses on providing financial support for utility emergencies and safety-related home improvements for eligible homeowners.

Staff members will help residents complete applications for the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program, also known as EHEAP.

This federal initiative provides financial aid to households with at least one person ages 60 or older to maintain or restore electricity, gas or propane services during a home energy emergency.

Funds may also be used to place a deposit on a new utility service.

Residents can also be prescreened for the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation program.

This initiative provides up to $100,000 in the form of a zero-interest, 30-year deferred or forgivable repayment loan.

The funding is available to income-eligible homeowners whose residences have life-threatening health or safety defects or require improvements to be safe, affordable and energy-efficient.

Two additional programs offer loans of up to $20,000 in the form of zero-interest, five-year deferred or forgivable loans.

The Wind Hazard Mitigation program assists income-eligible homeowners with window and door coverings, gable-end tie downs, upgraded garage doors and impact-rated windows.

The Emergency Repair program covers the repair or replacement of roofs, HVAC systems, septic systems, water hookups and small accessibility improvements like wheelchair ramps or grab bars.

All program funds are provided through state and federal grants. Residents who are unable to attend the DeLand event but require information can contact Volusia County Community Assistance at 386-736-5955 or by email at communityassistance@volusia.org.

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