Free health screenings for Orange County students this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students in Orange County can get free health screenings this weekend.

Orange County Public Schools is hosting a back-to-school health fair from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be at the Children’s Safety Village at 910 Fairvilla Rd. in Orlando.

It is open to K-12 students.

Free physicals, vison, hearing and dental screenings will be provided.

There will also be giveaways for bike helmets and backpacks.

